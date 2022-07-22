Greg Chalmers finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Greg Chalmers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 11th, Chalmers's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

Chalmers hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Chalmers hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chalmers hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.