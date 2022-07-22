Grayson Murray shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Grayson Murray hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Murray's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Murray had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Murray hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at 2 under for the round.