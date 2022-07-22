George McNeill shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

George McNeill hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, McNeill reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put McNeill at 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, McNeill hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, McNeill reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 3 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNeill to 1 under for the round.

McNeill got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to even for the round.