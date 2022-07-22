Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 132nd at 8 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 336 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Higgo chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to even-par for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Higgo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to 1 over for the round.