Strong putting brings Emiliano Grillo a 6-under 65 in round two of the 3M Open
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Emiliano Grillo's Round 2 highlights from 3M Open
In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Emiliano Grillo carded a 6-under 65.
Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day in 2nd at 10 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Emiliano Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Grillo at 3 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Grillo hit his 261 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Grillo's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
