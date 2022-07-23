Dylan Wu shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Dylan Wu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 132nd at 8 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On his second stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Wu went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wu's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.