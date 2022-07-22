Dylan Frittelli shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Frittelli's 185 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.