Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ghim hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.