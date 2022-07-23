Doc putts well but delivers a 6-over 77 second round in the 3M Open

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Doc Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 228-yard par-3 green 13th, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 5 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Redman to 5 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 6 over for the round.