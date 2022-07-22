-
Derek Lamely shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Derek Lamely kicks it off the hill to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Derek Lamely makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Derek Lamely hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lamely finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lamely's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Lamely hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lamely to even for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lamely hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Lamely to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Lamely had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lamely to 2 over for the round.
