Derek Lamely shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open

Derek Lamely hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lamely finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lamely's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Lamely hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lamely to even for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Lamely hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Lamely to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Lamely had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lamely to 2 over for the round.