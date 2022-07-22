Derek Ernst shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

Derek Ernst hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ernst finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Ernst had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Ernst reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ernst to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Ernst had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ernst to 2 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ernst chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 over for the round.

Ernst tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ernst to 2 over for the round.