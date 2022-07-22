Dawie van der Walt putts well in round two of the 3M Open

Dawie van der Walt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Dawie van der Walt had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dawie van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, van der Walt's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, van der Walt's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved van der Walt to 5 under for the round.