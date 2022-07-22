Davis Riley finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Davis Riley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 76th at 2 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Riley got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.