David Skinns shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

David Skinns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Skinns hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Skinns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Skinns hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.