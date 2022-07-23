  • David Skinns shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    David Skinns' tee shot sets up birdie at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, David Skinns makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.