David Lingmerth shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

David Lingmerth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Lingmerth had a fantastic chip-in on the 228-yard par-3 13th. His his second shot went 14 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Lingmerth had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.