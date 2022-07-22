David Hearn putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, David Hearn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

David Hearn hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved David Hearn to 1 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even-par for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hearn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hearn's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.