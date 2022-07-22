-
-
David Hearn putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2022
-
Features
PGA TOUR players test their short games with 3M sandpaper wedges
Prior to the 2022 3M Open, PGA TOUR players Jason Day, David Hearn and Ben Crane test their short game skills with some custom-made wedges from 3M, using sandpaper on the wedge face.
In his second round at the 3M Open, David Hearn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
David Hearn hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved David Hearn to 1 under for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to even-par for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hearn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hearn's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
-
-