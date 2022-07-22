Danny Willett putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Danny Willett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Danny Willett chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Danny Willett at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Willett hit an approach shot from 253 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Willett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Willett at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Willett's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Willett hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 5 under for the round.