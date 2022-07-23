Daniel Gale shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Daniel Gale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gale finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gale's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gale missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gale to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gale had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gale to 1 over for the round.