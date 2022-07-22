Daniel Chopra shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Daniel Chopra hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Chopra finished his day tied for 140th at 9 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Chopra chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Chopra at even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Chopra chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chopra to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chopra hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Chopra to 2 over for the round.

Chopra hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chopra to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chopra hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Chopra to 2 over for the round.