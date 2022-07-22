  • Daniel Chopra shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Daniel Chopra makes a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Chopra curves in a 47-foot birdie at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Daniel Chopra makes a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.