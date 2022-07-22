D.J. Trahan shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

D.J. Trahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Trahan hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 2 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Trahan hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.