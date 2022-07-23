Curtis Thompson shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Curtis Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, Thompson hit his 75 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Thompson's 166 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Thompson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 3 over for the round.