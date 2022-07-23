Cole Hammer putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Cole Hammer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hammer finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Cole Hammer's 73 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole Hammer to 1 over for the round.

Hammer hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hammer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hammer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hammer to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hammer hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Hammer to 1 under for the round.