Cody Gribble shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Cody Gribble hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gribble finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Gribble got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gribble to 3 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gribble had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to 4 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Gribble reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gribble's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gribble reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gribble to 3 over for the round.