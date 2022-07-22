Chris Stroud shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Chris Stroud hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Stroud chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stroud at even-par for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Stroud's tee shot went 193 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stroud to 1 over for the round.