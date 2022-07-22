6-over 77 by Chris Naegel in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Chris Naegel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Naegel finished his day tied for 145th at 10 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Naegel chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

Naegel got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Naegel to even-par for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Naegel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Naegel's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.