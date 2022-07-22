-
Chris Gotterup shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the 3M Open, Chris Gotterup hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 259 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Gotterup chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.
Gotterup got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 2 over for the round.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Gotterup at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Gotterup hit his 269 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Gotterup's 181 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.
