Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Reavie had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Reavie hit his 119 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Reavie had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reavie's 184 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reavie had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.