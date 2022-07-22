Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Chesson Hadley hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to even-par for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hadley's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.