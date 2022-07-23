Chase Seiffert shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the 3M Open

Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Seiffert at even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Seiffert had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Seiffert's 149 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Seiffert at 5 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 4 under for the round.