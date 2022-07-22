Camilo Villegas comes back from a rocky start in round two of the 3M Open

Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Villegas finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Camilo Villegas had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Camilo Villegas to even for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Villegas's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Villegas had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Villegas hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Villegas hit his 160 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.