Cameron Tringale putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open

Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Cameron Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

Tringale missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Tringale's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Tringale had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.