Cameron Percy shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

Cameron Percy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Percy sank his approach from 129 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Percy chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Percy had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Percy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Percy's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.