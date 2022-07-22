  • Cameron Percy shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Cameron Percy makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Percy drains 46-foot birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Cameron Percy makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.