Cameron Champ rebounds from poor front in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Cameron Champ hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Champ finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Cameron Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Champ hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Champ's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 3 under for the round.