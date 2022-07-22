Cam Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

Cam Davis hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Davis's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Davis's 94 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.