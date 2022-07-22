Callum Tarren delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the second at the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Callum Tarren hit 11 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Tarren finished his day in 3rd at 8 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Callum Tarren's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Tarren at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tarren had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Tarren's 123 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 6 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Tarren hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Tarren to 6 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 7 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Tarren hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 8 under for the round.