C.T. Pan finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 11th, Pan's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Pan had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.