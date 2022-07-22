Brice Garnett shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the 3M Open

Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Garnett hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.