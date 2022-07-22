Brian Stuard shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Brian Stuard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Stuard got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

Stuard had a fantastic chip-in on the 228-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.