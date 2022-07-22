Brian Gay finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Brian Gay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 132nd at 8 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Gay got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gay went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Gay's 192 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gay chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Gay had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Gay hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gay at even for the round.