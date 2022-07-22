Brian Davis shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Brian Davis hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 128th at 7 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Davis hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

Davis had a fantastic chip-in on the 228-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Davis got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 1 over for the round.