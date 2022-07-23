Brett Drewitt putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 second round in the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Brett Drewitt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Drewitt finished his day tied for 140th at 9 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Brett Drewitt's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Drewitt's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Drewitt hit his 103 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Drewitt to 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 over for the round.

Drewitt hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Drewitt to 1 over for the round.