Brendon Todd putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Brendon Todd hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Brendon Todd's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Todd had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Todd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Todd hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Todd hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his sixth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.