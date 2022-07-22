-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open
-
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2022
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for 2022 3M Open
Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 3 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.
-
-