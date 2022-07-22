Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Brendan Steele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 3 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 4 over for the round.