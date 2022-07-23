Brandon Matthews shoots 7-over 78 in round two of the 3M Open

Brandon Matthews hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day in 150th at 14 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matthews hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Matthews to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matthews had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 4 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to 4 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Matthews hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Matthews to 7 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Matthews reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Matthews at 6 over for the round.