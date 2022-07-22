-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy nearly eagles at 3M Open
In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Brandon Hagy makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 128th at 7 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 325 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even-par for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.
