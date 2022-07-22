Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Brandon Hagy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 128th at 7 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.