  • Brandon Hagy shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Brandon Hagy makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy nearly eagles at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Brandon Hagy makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.