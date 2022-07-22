Bo Van Pelt shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-5 12th, Van Pelt's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Van Pelt hit his 136 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.