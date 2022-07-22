-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Van Pelt dials in tee shot to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-5 12th, Van Pelt's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Van Pelt hit his 136 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
