Bo Hoag putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Bo Hoag hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Bo Hoag got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bo Hoag to 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hoag's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoag hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.