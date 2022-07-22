  • Bill Haas putts himself to an even-par second round of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Bill Haas holes out for birdie at 3M Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Bill Haas makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.