Bill Haas putts himself to an even-par second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Bill Haas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Bill Haas's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.