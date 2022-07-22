  • Ben Martin shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Ben Martin makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Martin sinks 14-foot birdie putt at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Ben Martin makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.