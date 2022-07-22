Ben Martin shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Martin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Martin to even for the round.