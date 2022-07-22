Ben Kohles shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the 3M Open

Ben Kohles hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Kohles had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 under for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 over for the round.